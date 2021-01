The government has decided to observe January 23 as ’Parakram Diwas’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first ’Parakram Diwas’ programme in Kolkata on January 23 on Bose’s 125th birth anniversary and inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of National Library to mark the occasion, Patel said.

He said 200 Patua artistes from West Bengal will make a painting on a 400-metre-long canvas depicting Bose’s life. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will participate in a programme in Cuttack, Odisha, where Bose was born.