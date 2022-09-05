    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    New Delhi's historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns to be renamed as 'Kartavya Path'

    New Delhi's historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns to be renamed as 'Kartavya Path'

    New Delhi's historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns to be renamed as 'Kartavya Path'
    1 Min(s) Read
    By PTI

    The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.

    The government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns in the national capital as 'Kartavyapath', sources said on Monday.
    The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.
    "NDMC has convened a special meeting on 7th September with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavyapath," sources said.
    "The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath," they added.
    Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.
    New Delhi Railway Station to be revamped; all you need to know

    New Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), rajpath

