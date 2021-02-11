Govt considers arrest of top Twitter executives in India over non-compliance

Top Twitter executives in India may face arrest as the centre made it clear that its record of accounts sought to be censured over “inflammatory content material” was “non-negotiable”, according to Times of India report.

The centre warned that its endurance was sporting out over the refusal of the corporate to observe the diktat given in Part 69A of the IT Act, the report said.

The microblogging site has partially adopted the order by taking down around half of the accounts sought to be blocked by the government. It may now approach the courts as it holds ground in the defence of “right of free expression on behalf of the people they serve”, the Times of India report said.

Twitter has suspended over 500 accounts and blocked access to several others within India while refusing to block accounts of ”news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians” citing the need to uphold freedom of expression.

During a virtual interaction between IT Secretary and senior officials of Twitter, the government told the microblogging platform that as a business entity operating in India, it must respect the laws and democratic institutions and take strong action against ”well-coordinated” campaigns ”designed to create disharmony and unrest” in the country.

Slamming the delay by the platform in complying with government orders on taking down provocative content around farmers’ stir, the IT Secretary also expressed dissatisfaction over Twitter’s ”differential treatment” in case of the US Capitol Hill siege, where it had taken prompt action.

"Secretary reminded Twitter about the action taken by Twitter during the Capitol Hill episode in the USA and compared that with the disturbance in Red Fort in India and its aftermath. He expressed dissatisfaction over Twitter’s differential treatment in the two incidents,” the IT Ministry said in a statement.

The government questioned the manner in which Twitter ”officially allows fake, unverified, anonymous and automated bot accounts to be operated on its platform” and said it raises doubts about its commitment to transparency and healthy conversation on the platform.

Twitter was represented by Monique Meche, Vice President Global Public Policy and Jim Baker, Deputy General Counsel and Vice President Legal.