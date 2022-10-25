Govt appoints Sangeeta Verma as acting chairperson of CCI

Mini
Verma is currently a member at the regulator. Her appointment will be effective from Wednesday for a "period of three months or till appointment of regular Chairperson or till any further orders, whichever is the earliest," according to an official order.
The government on Tuesday appointed Sangeeta Verma as the acting chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The appointment follows full-time Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta demitting office on Tuesday.
Gupta had taken over as the CCI chairperson in November 2018.
