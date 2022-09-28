    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Government appoints Lt General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff

    Government appoints Lt General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff

    Government appoints Lt General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    He will also serve as the Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders.

    The Government of India has appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who will also serve as the Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders.
    "In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India," the defence ministry said in a statement.
    Chauhan was born on May 18, 1961, and joined the Indian Army's 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1981. He attended the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.
    Also read: Explained: Why the government banned PFI and its associates for 5 years?
    The commander, who had the rank of Major General, had led an Infantry Division in the Northern Command's critical Baramula area.
    Later, as a Lieutenant General, he led a corps in the North East until becoming the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command in September 2019 and continuing in that capacity until his retirement in May 2021.
    In addition to these leadership roles, the commander also tenanted crucial staff positions such as Director General of Military Operations. Previously, the officer was a member of a United Nations mission to Angola.
    The officer retired from the Indian Army on May 31, 2021. He continued to contribute to national security and strategic issues even after retiring.
    Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was given the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal for his meritorious and honourable service in the Army.
    Also read: Tejashwi Yadav asked to appear before court in IRCTC scam case
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CDSChief of Defence StaffEastern Army Commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan

    Previous Article

    Centre ramping up measures to increase green hydrogen generation: Union minister

    Next Article

    Cabinet extends free food scheme despite finance ministry’s opposition

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng