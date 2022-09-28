By Anand Singha

The Government of India has appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who will also serve as the Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders.

"In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Chauhan was born on May 18, 1961, and joined the Indian Army's 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1981. He attended the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

The commander, who had the rank of Major General, had led an Infantry Division in the Northern Command's critical Baramula area.

Later, as a Lieutenant General, he led a corps in the North East until becoming the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command in September 2019 and continuing in that capacity until his retirement in May 2021.

In addition to these leadership roles, the commander also tenanted crucial staff positions such as Director General of Military Operations. Previously, the officer was a member of a United Nations mission to Angola.

The officer retired from the Indian Army on May 31, 2021. He continued to contribute to national security and strategic issues even after retiring.

Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was given the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal for his meritorious and honourable service in the Army.

