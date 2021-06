The Centre on June 10 announced that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) customers will now be able to choose the distributors of the oil marketing companies (OMCs) within their locality for their domestic cylinder refills.

The government has also made LPG connection portability hassle-free for the customers. One can now switch over to another distributor of the same company without visiting the distributorship.

“It has been decided to allow LPG customers to have a choice on deciding which distributors they want their domestic cooking gas refill from. Consumers will be able to choose the ‘Delivering Distributor’ within their OMCs from a list of those catering to their addresses,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in statement.

The ministry added that in the pilot phase, to be launched shortly, this facility will be available in Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Pune, and Ranchi.

The facility of online transfer of LPG connection to another distributor serving in the same area has been provided to customers through the portals and mobile apps of the respective OMCs, the ministry said.

“While booking an LPG refill through a mobile app or customer portal using the registered login, the customer would be shown the list of delivering distributors, along with their performance rating. The customer can opt for any of the distributors from the list applicable for his/her area,” the statement read.

This step has been taken to empower the customers, and this will also inspire healthy competition among the distributors to improve their performance ratings, the ministry said.

OMCs have been offering consumers the option of booking their LPG refills digitally through respective mobile apps or customer portals for quite some time now.

According to Mint, India had 28.74 crore LPG customers as of January 1, 2021. The latest move comes in the backdrop of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana launched on May 1, 2016, to provide free cooking gas connections to poor families. Since then, India’s LPG coverage has increased to 99.5 percent as of January 1, 2021, from 61.9 percent on April 1, 2016.