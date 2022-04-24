Government to organize week-long nationwide campaign for farmers from April 25

Union Agriculture Ministry will organize a week-long nationwide campaign till April 30 at a regional level to highlight the achievements made in the farm sector since India gained independence and also create awareness about the various programmes run by the Centre for the benefit of farmers.

The campaign 'Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari' will be organized as part of the government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in association with other ministries and government departments, an official statement said.

As part of the campaign, which will begin on April 25, the farmers' fair will be organised at each Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) along with field exhibition on natural farming, it said. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar would be launching a nationwide workshop on crop insurance organized by the Common Service Centre (CSC).

A discourse on agro-ecological and livestock practices would be held under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission along with Ministry of Rural Development. A webinar on One District One Product (ODOP) will be held by the Commerce Ministry and Ministry of Food Processing Industries. A National Atmanirbhar Bharat Conclave of 75 selected farmers and entrepreneurs will also be held.

During the campaign, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will organise ODOP-based workshop, webinar and awareness programmes about various schemes of the departments.

Over 1 crore farmers and stakeholders are expected to participate in the campaign via direct (offline) and virtual (online) medium from across the country.