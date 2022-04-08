Government teams sent to 4 states for random scrutiny of 5% COVID-19 ex-gratia compensation claims

Central government teams have been sent to Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh for random scrutiny of 5 percent claims filed for COVID-19 ex-gratia compensation, an official government press release said.

"The deployed teams will examine on-field implementation of the ex-gratia being paid as per the directions of the Supreme Court and guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)," the press release stated.

The three-member team to Maharashtra will be led by Dr. Sunil Gupta, Principal Consultant at National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Dr. P Ravindran, Advisor at Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Calicut will lead the team in Kerala, while Dr. S Venkatesh, Principal Advisor at NCDC will head the Gujarat team. The three-member team to Andhra Pradesh will be headed by Dr. S K Singh, Director of NCDC.

"They shall undertake random scrutiny of 5 percent claims applications filed for payment of ex-gratia assistance. The teams shall also ascertain the process followed for payment of ex-gratia, examine the details of cases which were approved or rejected including documentation/verification undertaken for the same by the district authorities," the government said.

Also Read:

In light of the Supreme Court's March 24, 2022 order, it is emphasized that making of a false claim and/or submitting a false certificate to avail the ex-gratia compensation is liable to be punished under Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the government said.

The press release added that the state governments will have to assist the Central government teams. "As directed by the Supreme Court order, the state governments shall assist these teams in carrying out the scrutiny of the claim applications and submit all the necessary particulars of the respective claims that have been attended/processed to the teams."

The teams will then conduct the scrutiny, following which they will submit the report to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. It will then be submitted to the Supreme Court, the government said.