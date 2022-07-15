Homeindia news

Government set to introduce 24 new Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament

Government set to introduce 24 new Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Mini

The government is set to introduce 24 new Bills in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on July 18 and will continue till August 12.

The Narendra Modi government is set to introduce 24 new Bills in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on July 18 and will continue till August 12.
The session will have 18 sittings and will perhaps be the last one in the existing Parliament building.
Also Read:
Uber Files | Ride-hailing company courted high-ranking government officials, politicians: Report
This includes changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill 2022, by introducing provisions on cross-border insolvency. The bill includes certain other amendments to the corporate insolvency resolution process and liquidation process under the code in order to further its objectives of time-bound resolution of stressed assets while maximising its value.
Here are the names of the bills
  1. The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022
  2. The Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, 2022
  3. The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  4. The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  5. The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  6. The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  7. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  8. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
  9. The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022;
  10. The Cantonment Bill, 2022
  11. The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022
  12. The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022
  13. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022
  14. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022
  15. The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  16. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  17. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  18. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022
  19. The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022
  20. The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  21. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  22. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  23. The Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022
  24. The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
    25. However, the much-awaited cryptocurrency Bill and Public Sector Bank Privatization Bill is not listed in the Lok Sabha Bulletin of the session.
    Also Read: Govt issues guidelines regulating sales of ayurvedic drugs on e-commerce platforms
    The election to the office of President of India will be held on the first day of the monsoon session, followed by the counting of votes on July 21. The new president will be administered the oath of office in the central hall of Parliament on July 25. The election to the office of Vice President will be held on August 6 and will assume office on August 11.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Monsoon highlights: Toll in Maharashtra crosses 100-mark; rainfall intensity to increase in northern states from July 18