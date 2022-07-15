Government set to introduce 24 new Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament

The Narendra Modi government is set to introduce 24 new Bills in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on July 18 and will continue till August 12.

The session will have 18 sittings and will perhaps be the last one in the existing Parliament building.

This includes changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill 2022, by introducing provisions on cross-border insolvency. The bill includes certain other amendments to the corporate insolvency resolution process and liquidation process under the code in order to further its objectives of time-bound resolution of stressed assets while maximising its value.

Here are the names of the bills

The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022

The Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, 2022

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022;

The Cantonment Bill, 2022

The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022

The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022

The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

However, the much-awaited cryptocurrency Bill and Public Sector Bank Privatization Bill is not listed in the Lok Sabha Bulletin of the session.

The election to the office of President of India will be held on the first day of the monsoon session, followed by the counting of votes on July 21. The new president will be administered the oath of office in the central hall of Parliament on July 25. The election to the office of Vice President will be held on August 6 and will assume office on August 11.