    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Government set to introduce 24 new Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament

    Government set to introduce 24 new Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    Mini

    The government is set to introduce 24 new Bills in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on July 18 and will continue till August 12.

    Government set to introduce 24 new Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament
    The Narendra Modi government is set to introduce 24 new Bills in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on July 18 and will continue till August 12.
    The session will have 18 sittings and will perhaps be the last one in the existing Parliament building.
    Also Read:
    This includes changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill 2022, by introducing provisions on cross-border insolvency. The bill includes certain other amendments to the corporate insolvency resolution process and liquidation process under the code in order to further its objectives of time-bound resolution of stressed assets while maximising its value.
    Here are the names of the bills
    1. The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022
    2. The Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, 2022
    3. The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    4. The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    5. The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    6. The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    7. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    8. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
    9. The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022;
    10. The Cantonment Bill, 2022
    11. The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022
    12. The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022
    13. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022
    14. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022
    15. The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    16. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    17. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    18. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022
    19. The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022
    20. The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    21. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    22. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    23. The Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022
    24. The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
      25. However, the much-awaited cryptocurrency Bill and Public Sector Bank Privatization Bill is not listed in the Lok Sabha Bulletin of the session.
      The election to the office of President of India will be held on the first day of the monsoon session, followed by the counting of votes on July 21. The new president will be administered the oath of office in the central hall of Parliament on July 25. The election to the office of Vice President will be held on August 6 and will assume office on August 11.
      Tags
      Next Article

      Monsoon highlights: Toll in Maharashtra crosses 100-mark; rainfall intensity to increase in northern states from July 18

      next story

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng