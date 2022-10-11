Government mulls removal of reverse auctions for wind, solar power projects

By CNBC-TV18

Mini Union minister for new and renewable energy Raj Kumar Singh said the wind energy sector has asked the government to revert to closed bids on the grounds that reverse auctions hurt businesses due to low tariffs discovered through the process.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government is considering the removal of the reverse auction method for wind and solar power projects. Under reverse auction, sellers bid for the prices at which they are willing to sell their goods and services.

The minister said renewable energy capacity expansion should not be hit due to uncompetitive prices, "Don't want a situation where successful bids aren't executed," he added.

Sumant Sinha, president of Assocham and CEO of ReNew Power, said the reverse auction for green energy worked reasonably fine so far and brought down costs for consumers.

However, he wondered what will replace reverse auction, and what the new system will be. Sinha said, "Some argue costs were brought down too much and bidding corporates were responsible for it. They should bid more sensibly."

Sinha said one of the most common systems across the world is feed-and-tariff. "If a feed-and-tariff mechanism replaces reverse auctions, I will be in favour. If that kind of system comes in, we will know what tariffs will be there in the future," he said.

Currently, India's installed wind energy capacity is 41.205 GW and its solar energy capacity is 59.303 GW at present.