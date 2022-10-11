Government may make physical verification mandatory for new SIM cards, bank accounts

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

According to multiple people in the loop, the government may make physical verification mandatory in addition to virtual KYC (Know Your Customer) and is expected to issue directions to both telecom operators and banks.

To curb the cases of online fraud, the central government has proposed stringent norms for issuing new SIM cards and opening new bank accounts, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has held a review meeting with the ministries of finance, corporate affairs, and telecommmunications on this issue. This comes after fraudsters increasingly are opening bank accounts and getting SIMs using another person's Aadhaar and PAN card.

Currently, a person can get a new SIM card or open a bank account by verifying their Aadhaar details. Similarly, companies can open a bank account with an incorporation certificate.