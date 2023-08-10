Government employee unions hold "Pension Rights Maharally" in Delhi demanding old scheme

Government employees in Delhi demanded the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme through a "Pension Rights Maharally" organised by the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS)/National Joint Council of Action (NJCA).

Government employees from both central and state departments today gathered at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. The "Pension Rights Maharally" was organised by the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS)/National Joint Council of Action (NJCA).

Announced by union leaders during a press conference on Tuesday, the rally was held in the national capital on August 10.

Central, state, railway and PSU employees, along with teachers, defence personnel and ex-paramilitary personnel from all corners of the country participated in the rally.

Addressing the media, Shiv Gopal Mishra, the NJCA's national convener and the general secretary of All India Railway Men's Federation (AIRF), underscored the discontent among employees who entered government service after January 1, 2004, due to their strong opposition to the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

The main concern stems from the fact that these employees face an uncertain future upon retirement, having been mandated into the New Pension Scheme instead of benefiting from the Old Pension Scheme, Mishra said.

"Due to this, the future and old age support of millions of employees are in jeopardy and this is why we have formed the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS)/NJCA," he added.

Mishra also mentioned that the group has already organised a series of demonstrations, rallies and torch processions spanning from the state level to Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Memorandums have been presented to district officials, governors, cabinet secretaries and even to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing attention to this crucial matter.

Expressing their weariness towards the government's perceived "anti-employee policies," Mishra said, "When the leaders are entitled to the Old Pension Scheme, then those employees who dedicate their entire lives to an organisation and the country should not be deprived of support during old age. This is their right and the government should immediately restore the Old Pension Scheme."

He also cautioned, "If the government still does not heed (to our demand), then a 'Bharat Bandh' will be announced and the entire nation will come to a standstill. The government alone will be responsible for it."

