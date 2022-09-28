By Akriti Anand

Mini PFI crackdown latest updates | Declaring the outfit "unlawful association", the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the PFI and its affiliates "operate openly as socio-economic, educational and political organisation but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society, working towards undermining the concept of democracy..."

The Centre declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) an "unlawful association" for five years on Wednesday following massive raids against the organisation and the arrest of hundreds of its associates in the past few days. The action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

What MHA said in official order

In an official order, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, "The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect."

"Accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," the order states, as per News 18.

The PFI fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, were also declared as "unlawful associations", the MHA said in a statement.

The ministry also said that the PFI is involved in several criminal and terror cases and "shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside it has become a major threat to internal security of the country"

It further said that the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organisation but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society, working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country.

'Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI'

The PFI's name cropped up in several controversies, including Karnataka’s hijab case, the Hathras rape and murder, and the Citizenship Act Amendment protests.

Recently, PFI grabbed headlines when the central agency launched probe into the suspected terror module allegedly linked to the organisation in connection with the Phulwari Sharif case.

Citing a few incidents, the ministry nmoted: “Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI include chopping off limb of a college professor, cold blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target prominent people and places and destruction of public property."

Mega crackdown on PFI

The ban on the PFI comes after two mega rounds of raids against the outfit for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The raids were conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state police.

The states where the raids were conducted included Andhra Pradesh (4 places), Telangana (1), Delhi (19), Kerala (11), Karnataka (8), Tamil Nadu (3), Uttar Pradesh (1), Rajasthan (2), Hyderabad (5), Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, PFI issued a statement on Tuesday terming the NIA and the ED two “servile tools” in the hands of the government.