After more than four months of an export ban, the government has now allowed export of made in India ventilators. The declining rate of COVID-19 case fatalities and expanding ventilator manufacturing capacity in India has been quoted as the reason.

The ministry of health in a statement said India is continuing to maintain a progressively declining low rate of case fatality of COVID-19 patients, which currently stands at 2.15 percent. This means that fewer numbers of active cases are on ventilators.

As of 31st July 2020, only 0.22 percent of the active cases were on ventilators across the country.

The group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19 has considered and agreed to the proposal of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare allowing the export of made-in-India ventilators.

The Centre had placed orders to supply 50,000 low-cost indigenously developed ventilators to states. Orders were placed with at least 5 companies, however, the government has not disclosed the total Ventilators already delivered.

Ventilators which were earlier thought to be required in critical numbers of cases rise, only about 2 percent of COVID-19 patients have required to be moved to Ventilator support in the last 2 months.

The government says there has been substantial growth in the domestic manufacturing capacity of ventilators. Compared to January 2020, there are presently more than 20 domestic manufacturers for ventilators.

Since the government procurement of ventilators was slower than anticipated, local manufacturers who had allocated large capacities were facing losses. There was a huge demand for exports to be resumed. The government had banned exports of Ventilators on 24th March 2020 to ensure domestic availability to effectively fight COVID-19.