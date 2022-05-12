Cross
Government aims to construct 18,000km of highways this fiscal, says Nitin Gadkari

By PTI  IST (Published)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government is committed to expanding the National Highway network by constructing 18,000km in this fiscal year at a record speed of 50km per day.

The government is committed to expanding the national highway network across the country with the aim of constructing 18,000km of highways in 2022-23 at a record speed of 50km per day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
Gadkari added that the government's overall target is to develop 2 lakh km of National Highway Network by 2025.
The Road Transport and Highways Minister emphasised that constructing world class road infrastructure in a time bound and target oriented way is essential. "Ambitious targets to fulfil the ambitions of New India! Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodiji, we are committed to expanding the NH network across the country with the aim of constructing 18,000 km of NHs in 2022-23 at a record speed of 50km per day," he said in a tweet.
India's national highway construction slowed to 28.64 km a day in 2021-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions and a longer-than-usual monsoon in some parts of the country. The pace of national highway (NH) construction in the country had touched a record 37 km per day in 2020-21.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.
