Google India launches special initiatives for Independence Day

By CNBCTV18.com

To mark 75 years of India’s Independence, Google announced the launch of special initiatives across its products and services that will offer content and experiences created especially for the occasion throughout the anniversary year.

The centrepiece of its celebrations is a new online collection titled ‘India Ki Udaan’ available on Google Arts & Culture. The collection pays tribute to India’s rich cultural history and includes iconic moments from the last 75 years.

As part of the countrywide celebrations, Google also announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, focused on reaching informative online content that showcases the contributions of Indians and the evolution of India since 1947 to support the government’s year-long ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme. Along with this, Google’s popular Doodle4Google contest for 2022 themed on ‘In the next 25 years, my India will…’ is now open to students of Classes 1 to 10.

The new Google Arts & Culture collection, ‘India Ki Udaan’, is published in both English and Hindi. It allows anyone to explore more than 120 illustrations and 21 stories created by 10 talented artists, alongside exhibitions from various institutions across India — including the Ministry of Tourism, Museum of Art & Photography, Heritage Directorate of the Indian Railways, the Indian Academy of Sciences and Dastkari Haat Samiti. This initiative allows people to discover some of the most memorable moments in India's modern history, its iconic personalities, its proudest scientific and sporting achievements, and how women in India continue to inspire the world.

In a press release, Google said that during its 10th year in India, Google Arts & Culture has been working with over 100 partners in India to spotlight Indian crafts from all states, showcase miniature paintings, lead immersive tours of World Heritage Sites, and stories about pioneering Indian women.