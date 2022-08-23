Google Doodle: Who is Anna Mani, the ‘Weather Woman of India’?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Google Doodle is celebrating the 104th birth anniversary of Anna Mani whose contributions to weather forecasting made it possible for India to make accurate weather forecasts.

Google has dedicated a doodle to Indian physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani on his 104th birth anniversary. She was one of the first women scientists whose life's work enabled India to make accurate weather forecasts.

Anna Mani’s contributions to weather forecasting were immense, and it was her research that made it possible for India to make accurate weather predictions. She was also an advocate of sustainable energy and published several papers on solar radiation, ozone, and wind energy instruments. Her work paved the way for India to harness renewable energy.

Who is Anna Mani?

Anna Mani was born in a Syrian Christian family in Kerala in 1918 as the seventh of eight children in her family.

She graduated in BSc Honors in Physics and Chemistry from P Pachaiyappas College in Chennai in 1939.

In 1940, she won a scholarship for research at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, where she studied spectroscopy under Nobel Laureate Sir C V Raman, specialising in diamonds and rubies.

In 1945, she went to London’s Imperial College for graduate studies in Physics.

She returned in 1948 and joined the India Meteorological Department in Pune, where she was responsible for arranging meteorological instruments.

She took great interest in developing indigenous infrastructure for weather forecasting and by 1953 she became the head of the division at IMD and over 100 weather instruments were simplified and standardised for production under her. For her contributions to Indian meteorology, she was nicknamed the ‘Weather Woman of India’.

In the 1950s, Mani published several papers on sustainable energy as she was one of the earliest advocates for sustainable energy in India.

Anna Mani also held important positions in the United Nations World Meteorological Organisation, and she won the INSA KR Ramanathan Medal for her remarkable contributions to science in 1987.

She also served as the Deputy Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Anna Mani passed away on August 16, 2001, in Thiruvananthapuram and on her 100th birth anniversary, the World Meteorological Organization published her life in a personal interview honouring her contributions to Meteorology.