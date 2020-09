Google is today celebrating the 80th birth anniversary of Indian long-distance swimmer Arati Saha. She was the first Asian woman to swim across the English channel.

The doodle subtly showcases the 67 km route from Cape Gris Nez in France to Sandgate, England. The Google doodle was illustrated by Lavanya Naidu, a Kolkata based artist.

On her doodling the legendary swimmer, Lavanya said, "Having been born and raised in the city of Kolkata, for me, Arati Saha was a known household name growing up. My brother and I used to be avid stamp collectors as kids and I remember our excitement when her stamp was issued in the 90s!"

Born on September 24, 1940 in Kolkata, Saha started early and took her swimming lessons on the banks Hooghly River. Honoured by Google today, Arati Saha has many feathers in her cap. She was also the first woman to be awarded the Padma Shri in 1960.

Saha trained under the mentorship of Sachin Nag, one of India’s best competitive swimmers. At the age of five, she won her first gold medal. At 11, she broke various swimming records. At 12, Saha joined India’s first team to participate in the 1952 Summer Olympics in Finland. She was one of the only four women to make the team.