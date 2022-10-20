India's antitrust watchdog hits Google with Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty

By Vijay Anand

Mini CCI also directed Google to cease and desist from unfair business practices. In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

The Competition Commission of India on Thursday said Google abused its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android ecosystem and levied a hefty Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty on the technology giant.

"Smart mobile devices need an operating system (OS) to run applications (apps) and programs. Android is one such mobile operating systems which was acquired by Google in 2005. The Commission has examined various practices of Google w.r.t. licensing of this Android mobile operating system and various proprietary mobile applications of Google (e.g. Play Store, Google Search, Google Chrome, YouTube, etc.)," CCI said in the release.

CCI dismissed Google's contention that it faced competitive constraints from Apple. "Apple’s business is primarily based on a vertically integrated smart device ecosystem which focuses on sale of high-end smart devices with state of the art software components. Whereas Google’s business was found to be driven by the ultimate intent of increasing users on its platforms so that they interact with its revenue earning service i.e., online search which directly affects sale of online advertising services by Google," CCI noted.