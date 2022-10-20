Homeindia news

India's antitrust watchdog hits Google with Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty

India's antitrust watchdog hits Google with Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty

2 Min(s) Read

By Vijay Anand   IST (Updated)

Mini

CCI also directed Google to cease and desist from unfair business practices. In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

The Competition Commission of India on Thursday said Google abused its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android ecosystem and levied a hefty Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty on the technology giant.

Recommended Articles

View All

VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

IST4 Min(s) Read

From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

IST4 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

IST4 Min(s) Read

Further, CCI also directed Google to cease and desist from unfair business practices.
In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

"Smart mobile devices need an operating system (OS) to run applications (apps) and programs. Android is one such mobile operating systems which was acquired by Google in 2005. The Commission has examined various practices of Google w.r.t. licensing of this Android mobile operating system and various proprietary mobile applications of Google (e.g. Play Store, Google Search, Google Chrome, YouTube, etc.)," CCI said in the release.
CCI dismissed Google's contention that it faced competitive constraints from Apple. "Apple’s business is primarily based on a vertically integrated smart device ecosystem which focuses on sale of high-end smart devices with state of the art software components. Whereas Google’s business was found to be driven by the ultimate intent of increasing users on its platforms so that they interact with its revenue earning service i.e., online search which directly affects sale of online advertising services by Google," CCI noted.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

antitrust investigationCCICompetition Commission of IndiaGoogleunfair trade practices

Previous Article

US International DFC sees India as their biggest market, invested $5 billion till now

Next Article

Fresh ED raids on Kolkata fake gaming app E-nuggets find more Bitcoins, lots else