    Google hit with Rs 936 crore penalty for anticompetitive Play Store policies

    By Vijay Anand   IST (Updated)

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs. 936.44 crore on Google for "abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies", apart from issuing a cease-and-desist order.

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs. 936.44 crore on Google for "abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies", apart from issuing a cease-and-desist order.

    The commission also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline, an official CCI statement read.
    The latest order comes five days after the commission imposed a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on the technology giant, citing a similar abuse of of its dominant position "in multiple markets of the Android ecosystem", such as Play Store, Google Search, Google Chrome, YouTube, etc.
    In Tuesday's order, CCI said app developers depend on app stores for their livelihood and that "the availability of app store(s) is directly dependent on OS installed on a smart device".
    Also read: India's antitrust watchdog hits Google with Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty
    "An appreciation of the market dynamics in licensable mobile operating system in India makes it evident that Google’s Android OS has successfully reaped the indirect network effects. Google’s Play Store constitutes the main distribution channel for app developers in the Android mobile ecosystem, which allows its owners to capitalise on the apps brought to market," CCI stated.
    CCI said, based on its assessment, Google is dominant in the markets for "licensable OS for smart mobile devices and market for app stores for Android smart mobile OS, in India".
    "Google’s Play Store policies require the App developers to exclusively and mandatorily use Google Play's Billing System (GPBS) not only for receiving payments for Apps (and other digital products like audio, video, games) distributed/sold through the Google Play Store but also for certain in-app purchases i.e. purchases made by users of Apps after they  have downloaded/ purchased the App from the Play Store," the order read, adding, "Further, app developers cannot, within an app, provide users with a direct link to a webpage containing an alternative payment method or use language that encourages a user to purchase the digital item outside of the app (anti-steering provisions)."
    CCI noted that non-compliant developers are not permitted to list their apps on the Play Store and would lose out on potential customers.
    Also read: Setback for Meta as Supreme Court clears decks for antitrust probe into WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy
    CCI further stated in its order that it has also examined allegations of exclusion of rival UPI (Unified Payments Interface) apps as effective payment options on Play Store.
    "Google is found to be following discriminatory practices by not using GPBS for its own applications i.e., YouTube. This also amount to imposition of discriminatory conditions as well as pricing as YouTube is not paying the service fee as being imposed on other apps covered in the GPBS requirements. Thus, Google is found to be in violation of Section 4(2)(a)(i) and 4(2)(a)(ii) of the Act," the order read.
    Effecttively, CCI directs Google to:
    • Allow, and not restrict app developers from using any third-party billing/ payment processing services
    • Not discriminate or take adverse measures against apps using third party billing/payment processing services
    • Not restrict end users from accessing and using, within apps, features and services offered by app developers.  
    • Set out a clear and transparent policy on data that is collected on its platform, how it is used and shared
    • Not discriminate against other apps facilitating payment through UPI in India vis-à-vis its own UPI app, in any manner.  
      • Also read: CCI constantly honing its toolkit to tackle digital market challenges: Chairperson
      First Published:  IST
