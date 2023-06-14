The South Central Railway had to cancel a few passenger and express trains on the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada section.

A goods train loaded with coal derailed between Tadi and Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning disrupting the rail traffic on the route. According to reports, five wagons of the train derailed in the accident, which occurred around 4 AM on June 14. The track was severely damaged due to the derailment and many trains had to be rescheduled.

The derailment disrupted the operation of trains on the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada route.

The Vande Bharat Express operating between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, which was scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam at 5:45 AM on Wednesday, was delayed by three hours.

Additionally, the South-Central Railway had to cancel a few passenger and express trains on the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada section.

ALSO READ |

According to railway authorities, Train No. 17240 Visakhapatnam to Guntur Simhadri Express, Train No. 12805 Janmabhoomi Superfast Express from Visakhapatnam to Lingampalli, and Train No. 22702 Vizag to Vijayawada Uday Express trains were cancelled on Wednesday.

Besides, Train No. 17239 Simhadri Express from Guntur to Visakhapatnam and Train No. 12806 Lingampalli to Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express were also cancelled. These two trains were scheduled to depart on Thursday.

The South-Central Railway authorities were able to repair the severely damaged track with the help of Waltair division officials. So, the movement of trains resumed on the route at around 10:30 AM.

The derailment of this goods train comes days after 288 passengers lost their lives and 900 others were injured due to a deadly crash involving three trains, including a goods train, in Odisha's Balasore on June 2.

In the accident, around 10 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express derailed and fell onto the adjacent track after hitting a goods train which was standing on a loop line. Subsequently, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express.