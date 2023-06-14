CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
Goods train derails in Andhra Pradesh, rail traffic disrupted on Visakhapatnam Vijayawada route

Goods train derails in Andhra Pradesh, rail traffic disrupted on Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada route

Goods train derails in Andhra Pradesh, rail traffic disrupted on Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada route
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 4:39:00 PM IST (Published)

The South Central Railway had to cancel a few passenger and express trains on the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada section.

A goods train loaded with coal derailed between Tadi and Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning disrupting the rail traffic on the route. According to reports, five wagons of the train derailed in the accident, which occurred around 4 AM on June 14. The track was severely damaged due to the derailment and many trains had to be rescheduled.

The derailment disrupted the operation of trains on the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada route.
The Vande Bharat Express operating between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, which was scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam at 5:45 AM on Wednesday, was delayed by three hours.
