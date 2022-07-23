So, it has happened. A state has declared fiscal independence. Kerala has announced that they would not implement the Central government’s notification N.6/2022-Central Tax (Rate) dated 13th July 2022.

This notification was issued to operationalise the recommendations of the 47th GST Council meeting. These recommendations were made by the GST council based on the recommendations made by the GoM headed by the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

It may be recalled that GST Council had at its 45th meeting decided to constitute a GoM to examine matters relating to rate rationalisation and correction of inverted duty structure. The GoM had amongst its members Ministerial representatives from the States of Bihar, Goa, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. KN Balagopal the Minister of Finance was the representative from Kerala.

The terms of reference assigned to the GoM were unambiguous. The focus was on expanding tax base, reducing exemptions, eliminating breaking of the ITC chain and rationalisation of rates including merger. The focus was on garnering required resources. The GoM was charged with the task of suggesting changes which could be implemented immediately and a roadmap for implementation of the changes in the short and medium term. The GoM has obviously taken its job seriously.

The Central Government notification contemplates imposition of GST on supply of pre-packaged and labelled commodities attracting the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act. What this meant was that with effect from 18.7.2022 items like pulses, cereals like rice, wheat and flour, curd, lassi, puffed rice would all attract GST at the rate of 5 percent when pre-packaged and labeled. In effect the notification has brough in a change in the imposition of GST -from branded specified goods to pre-packaged and labelled goods.

Pre-packaged commodity has been defined under the Legal Metrology Act to mean any package in which the commodity is pre-packaged or having a label securely affixed bearing the declarations as required under the Act. The Legal Metrology Act specifies that the Rules would apply for pre-packaged and labelled packages containing a quantity up to 25 kilograms (or 25 litre). In other words, if the package is under 25 kg it would, under the new disposition, attract GST.

This is a radical change. One can argue that these are items of mass use and should not be subject to GST-or should be exempted from GST. This was the thinking when GST was introduced. Five years down the line there certainly is a strong case for removing the exemption. It should be remembered that in a tax regime like GST where tax is to be levied across the value chain, with set-off being available for the tax paid at the earlier stages of the value addition chain, every exemption which breaks the chain is bad. It defeats the very raison-‘detre of GST. Further any exemption which breaks the chain adds to costs.

It can be argued that with inflation being what it is, this was not the right time to introduce the change. This however is a political call and has little to do with economics.

Kerala was a party to the entire decision-making process. It is in this background the Kerala government’s stand that they had repeatedly expressed reservations about imposing GST on certain packages items is strange. Unfortunately, the minutes of the GoM are not in the public domain; in fact, neither are the minutes of the 47th Chandigarh GST Council meeting to understand the objections and how they were addressed. The impression given after the Chandigarh meeting was that the decisions were taken by consensus.

The Kerala Finance Minister has gone to say that ‘our understanding was that only those big companies which are evading tax on the packaged essential commodities by misusing their brand names and registration will be taxed’.

On sheer cold fiscal logic, one cannot question the decision to impose a levy on pre-packaged and labelled packages. One can question however the lack of communication. The decisions were taken on 30th June. The notification was issued on 13th July making it effective form 18th July. Except for a FAQ which was issued on 18th July there was little communication of the sweeping nature of the changes likely to occur. There was no effort to create consumer and political awareness; to caution the dealers against increasing prices.

It is this which has resulted in the public outcry, with ill-informed entities raising the issue and the changes becoming the subject matter of cartoons. This was avoidable.

The Finance Minister of Kerala has asserted that this was not a question of confusion or a Centre-State fight and hoped that the issue gets resolved in the next Council meeting. This is welcome.

It is of paramount importance that the matter does gets resolved. Perhaps the time also has come to constitute a dispute resolution mechanism as contemplated in Article 279 A (11) of the Constitution. The decision to merge the National Anti-Profiteering authority with the Competition Commission of India also perhaps needs to be reviewed so that issues of price increase can be addressed swiftly.

The present happening should not trigger a similar move by other States on this or other GST related matters. Obviously, Kerala has taken the step based on its interpretation of the recent Supreme Court decision in the Mohit Minerals matter regarding the applicability of the recommendations of the GST council. The last GST Council meeting avoided discussing this issue -it needs to be addressed.

The Centre cannot afford to sit back and watch the very unravelling of the GST scheme. They should step in urgently to resolve the issue - even if it means deferring the implementation of the notification.

Najib Shah is a former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. Views expressed here are personal.