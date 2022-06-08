Good news, Delhi. Weekend will be slightly cooler, says Skymet

Skymet Weather has predicted a cooler weekend for Delhiites.

"A fresh western disturbance may induce a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana, which would lead to intermittent pre-monsoon activity in Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from June 10," Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology) of Skymet Weather, said.

"This pre-monsoon activity will also reduce the maximum temperature in the capital to 40-41 degrees Celsius," he added.

After many districts of Delhi were hit by a blistering heat wave for the fifth day in a row, the maximum temperature was likely to drop marginally in Delhi on Wednesday, except for some isolated locations. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, was expected to be 43 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon this year is expected to cover eastern India by June 15 and Delhi by June 27-28. Easterly winds will bring in moisture and intensify pre-monsoon activity in northwest India. "A clear picture is expected to emerge in a week or so," Palawat said.

Last year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the monsoon would hit Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date.

Palawat recalled that last year, the monsoon had entered a "break" phase, and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8.

IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal, while a severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is by more than 6.4 notches.

In terms of absolute temperatures, a heatwave is declared when a region reaches a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. If the highest temperature exceeds 47 degrees Celsius, a severe heatwave is declared.

With inputs from PTI