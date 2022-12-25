Good Governance Day: Celebrating Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who changed the way India governed

Good governance Day commemorates former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his visionary leadership

Every year on December 25, India celebrates Good Governance Day or Sushasan Diwas. The day was established in 2014 to honour former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday. Under Vajpayee's visionary leadership, efforts to improve governance began to show up in the lives of the people.

Why do we celebrate Good Governance Day?

The purpose of the day is to inform citizens about the government's responsibilities and duties. Good Governance Day is observed to promote the welfare and advancement of the people. The day attempts to ensure a highly effective and accountable government for the country's citizens. It also aims to bring citizens closer to the government and to make them active participants in the process of good governance.

On December 23, 2014, India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, was bestowed upon Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (posthumously). Following the announcement, the Modi government declared that the former Prime Minister's birth anniversary would be observed as Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee demonstrated good governance by launching a number of initiatives. People-centric initiatives launched during his tenure as the Prime Minister became watershed moments in India's transformational journey. Schemes and ideas such as the Kisan Credit Card, Golden Quadrilateral, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, the National Rural Health Programme, river interlinking, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, and a separate ministry for tribal affairs impacted all sections of the society.

The man believed in empowering the individual first in order to empower the nation. He said, “Empowering the individual means empowering the nation. And empowerment is best served through rapid economic growth with rapid social change.”

It is said that Vajpayee had good relations with leaders from all political parties. Many political leaders even called him the 'right man in the wrong party'.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He is also remembered for his oratory skills and poetry.