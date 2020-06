Godrej Consumer Products Managing Director and CEO Vivek Gambhir, the highest-paid FMCG honcho in FY19 has resigned from the company citing personal reasons with effect from the close of business hours on June 30, 2020.

In a note to the exchanges, Godrej Consumers said that Gambhir’s resignation has been accepted by the board of directors at its meeting held on June 9. Gambhir will continue to be on the board as a whole-time director until September 30, 2020.

Godrej Consumers said, “Nisaba Godrej, who is currently serving as a whole-time director has been appointed as the managing director till the conclusion of her existing term i.e. September 30, 2022. This appointment too was approved by the board at its meeting held today based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.”