india News

Goa minister warns taxi operators of action after they prevent US tourists from entering buses for sightseeing


1 Min(s) Read


By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 5:12:57 PM IST (Published)

Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday condemned the incident and said taxi operators indulging in such incidents would have their permits cancelled.

Around 100 American tourists that had arrived at Mormugaon Port via a cruise on Wednesday were forced to return without sightseeing as the taxi operators refused to allow them to enter the buses booked for them.

Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday condemned the incident and said taxi operators indulging in such incidents would have their permits cancelled.
During the incident on Wednesday, taxi operators allegedly also assaulted one of the bus drivers present at the spot.
"The incident has created ripples throughout the tourism sector. We will ensure there is no repeat of such incidents. It is the prerogative of the tourists to choose their mode of transport," Khaunte said.
He added that taxi operators cannot force tourists to use their vehicles.
"We will move to cancel permits of taxi operators who indulge in such incidents. Post this incident, departments such as transport, tourism and police would be working closely," he added.
With PTI inputs
