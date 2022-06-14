Goa to provide 3 free LPG cylinders from June end: Check eligibility

The Goa government has decided to provide three free LPG cylinders to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in the state by June end.

According to a Livemint report, the money for the three LPG cylinders will be deposited in the bank accounts of the 37,000 eligible families at the end of the current financial year.

Who are eligible?

Resident families of Goa whose household income is less than Rs 4 lakh are eligible for the scheme.

“We will check how many cylinders they have taken. Usually, every family requires six cylinders per year. We will be reimbursing their money for three cylinders," the state's Rural Development Agency Minister Govind Gaude said.

The scheme would cost the state Rs 36 crore, the minister had earlier told The Times of India.

The BJP’s election manifesto had also included no hike on petrol and diesel prices for three years, “good quality housing” for all Goans by providing home loans to deserving families at an interest rate of 2 percent for women and 4 percent for men. The party also promised to develop and provide residential plots. The BJP also promised to introduce the Manohar Parrikar Kalyan Fund, which will provide a common development fund of up to Rs 3 crore for every panchayat and up to Rs 5 crore for every municipality.