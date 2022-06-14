Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeindia Newsgoa to provide 3 free lpg cylinders from june end check eligibility 13814182.htm

Goa to provide 3 free LPG cylinders from June end: Check eligibility

Goa to provide 3 free LPG cylinders from June end: Check eligibility

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

In the election manifesto, the BJP had promised three LPG cylinders to 'eligible' Goans if the party was voted back to power.

Goa to provide 3 free LPG cylinders from June end: Check eligibility
The Goa government has decided to provide three free LPG cylinders to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in the state by June end.
According to a Livemint report, the money for the three LPG cylinders will be deposited in the bank accounts of the 37,000 eligible families at the end of the current financial year.
Who are eligible?
Resident families of Goa whose household income is less than Rs 4 lakh are eligible for the scheme.
“We will check how many cylinders they have taken. Usually, every family requires six cylinders per year. We will be reimbursing their money for three cylinders," the state's Rural Development Agency Minister Govind Gaude said.
The scheme would cost the state Rs 36 crore, the minister had earlier told The Times of India.
The BJP’s election manifesto had also included no hike on petrol and diesel prices for three years, “good quality housing” for all Goans by providing home loans to deserving families at an interest rate of 2 percent for women and 4 percent for men. The party also promised to develop and provide residential plots. The BJP also promised to introduce the Manohar Parrikar Kalyan Fund, which will provide a common development fund of up to Rs 3 crore for every panchayat and up to Rs 5 crore for every municipality.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Tags
Previous Article

Delhiites losing 10 years of life to toxic air while other Indians losing half of that, says study

Next Article

A million jobs in 18 months, Prime Minister Modi's directive to government departments

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More