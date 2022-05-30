Goa Statehood Day: How Goans chose to have a separate identity

President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the celebratory events at the Raj Bhawan in Goa this year on the occasion of the 35th Goa Statehood Day on May 30. The President of India will also lay the foundation stone for the new Raj Bhawan building, in state capital Panaji, on Goa Statehood Day 2022.

To mark the occasion, the state government will felicitate all the Goa Chief Ministers till date along with those who have contributed towards the growth of agriculture, industries, education and sports in the state, Goa CM Promod Sawant said earlier.

History

Goa Statehood Day is celebrated on May 30 as it was on this day in 1987 that Goa ceased to be a Union Territory and became the 25th state of India.

Goa was annexed by India and liberated from the Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961, after 451 years. It became a Union Territory along with Daman and Diu under the President of India. Major-General KP Candeth became the military governor, who later nominated an informal Consultative Council of 29 members who would assist the governor in the administration of the territory.

Dayanand Bandodkar was named the first Chief Minister of Goa, Daman and Diu. Although a lot of infiltration from the neighbouring state of Maharashtra occurred in the 1960s, an Opinion Poll conducted in 1967 showed that Goans wanted to remain independent and not to be merged with Maharashtra.

Over 20 years after the Opinion Poll, Goa was declared a separate state on May 30, 1987. However, this was only possible because Goa had voted in favour of a separate statehood in the 1967 Opinion Poll.

“It is strange that we celebrate Statehood Day, but not the Opinion Poll that allowed that to happen,” Economic Times had earlier quoted Parag Parobo, professor of history at Goa University, as saying.

Pratapsingh Rane, who had served as the Chief Minister earlier, was elected as the CM of the newly formed state.

Celebrations on Goa Statehood Day involve a number of cultural events. However, last year Goans could not celebrate Statehood Day on account of a curfew imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

