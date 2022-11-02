By CNBCTV18.com

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled the logo for the ‘Purple Fest: Celebrating Diversity', a first-of-its-kind inclusive festival for persons with disabilities, which will be held in Panaji from January 6 to 8, 2023.

Sawant said the festival “embraced, expressed and celebrated persons with disabilities” during an event at the Manohar Parrikar Memorial Hall of Sanjay Centre for Education, Porvorim on Tuesday.

“Government will try to work hard to make the important places as well as some beaches accessible to divyangs during Purple Fest,” news agency ANI quoted the CM as saying.

The Goa State Commission for Persons with Disabilities will host the Purple Fest in association with the Directorate of Social Welfare and Entertainment Society of Goa.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, social welfare minister Subhash Phal Dessai said that 2,000 entries had been registered for the fest within 10 days of the opening of the registration process. The minister said he expected over 5,000 delegates to participate in the fest.

The aim of the three-day inclusive festival is to illustrate how people can unite to support each other and "make everyone in our society feel included”, The Times of India quoted Phal Dessai as saying earlier.

While the event is free for Goan delegates, exhibitors, and students with disabilities from around the country, other delegates need to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 to attend the Goa Purple Fest.

There are two categories -- individual and organisation – mentioned in the registration forms. NGOs or institutions who work in the field of disability will be allowed a 50 percent discount, the social welfare minister had said earlier. Organisations with more than 10 participants will be charged Rs 500 each, he said.

There will be live performances, exhibitions, sporting events, immersive experience zones, and an innovation mela at the Purple Fest. The three days of festivities will also include exciting competitions, visit to tourist destination such as beaches, temples and churches, accessible movie screenings and a mega car rally. A series of talks on vital subjects such as inclusive education, tourism, employment opportunities and independent living will also be organised, The Times of India reported.