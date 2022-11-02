    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Goa Purple Fest starts from January 6 to 8: All you need to know

    Goa Purple Fest starts from January 6 to 8: All you need to know

    Goa Purple Fest starts from January 6 to 8: All you need to know
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    There will be live performances, exhibitions, sporting events, immersive experience zones, and an innovation mela at the Purple Fest. The three days of festivities will also include exciting competitions, visit tourist destination such as beaches, temples and churches, accessible movie screenings and a mega-car rally

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled the logo for the ‘Purple Fest: Celebrating Diversity', a first-of-its-kind inclusive festival for persons with disabilities, which will be held in Panaji from January 6 to 8, 2023.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Sawant said the festival “embraced, expressed and celebrated persons with disabilities” during an event at the Manohar Parrikar Memorial Hall of Sanjay Centre for Education, Porvorim on Tuesday.
    “Government will try to work hard to make the important places as well as some beaches accessible to divyangs during Purple Fest,” news agency ANI quoted the CM as saying.
    ALSO READ:
    Morbi bridge collapse: Rescue operation continues as Gujarat observes one-day mourning
    The Goa State Commission for Persons with Disabilities will host the Purple Fest in association with the Directorate of Social Welfare and Entertainment Society of Goa.
    Speaking at the event on Tuesday, social welfare minister Subhash Phal Dessai said that 2,000 entries had been registered for the fest within 10 days of the opening of the registration process. The minister said he expected over 5,000 delegates to participate in the fest.
    The aim of the three-day inclusive festival is to illustrate how people can unite to support each other and "make everyone in our society feel included”, The Times of India quoted Phal Dessai as saying earlier.
    While the event is free for Goan delegates, exhibitors, and students with disabilities from around the country, other delegates need to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 to attend the Goa Purple Fest.
    There are two categories -- individual and organisation – mentioned in the registration forms. NGOs or institutions who work in the field of disability will be allowed a 50 percent discount, the social welfare minister had said earlier. Organisations with more than 10 participants will be charged Rs 500 each, he said.
    ALSO READ:  SC rejects plea against CJI-designate Justice DY Chandrachud
    There will be live performances, exhibitions, sporting events, immersive experience zones, and an innovation mela at the Purple Fest. The three days of festivities will also include exciting competitions, visit to tourist destination such as beaches, temples and churches, accessible movie screenings and a mega car rally. A series of talks on vital subjects such as inclusive education, tourism, employment opportunities and independent living will also be organised, The Times of India reported.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    GoaGoa chief ministergoa festivities

    Previous Article

    Stubble burning: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann defends farmers, blames Centre

    Next Article

    Morbi bridge collapse: Rescue operation continues as Gujarat observes one-day mourning

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng