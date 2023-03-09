Goa's Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary fire subdued with combined efforts of Navy and IAF

For the past six days, the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary located along the border with Karnataka in the north-eastern part of Goa has been grappling with the outbreak of fires at multiple sites within its boundaries. The lush greenery and rich biodiversity that characterise this sanctuary have been threatened by the raging inferno, causing alarm and concern among the authorities and the public alike.

The blazing fires that have engulfed the lush Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa have been met with a strong and swift response from a collaborative effort between the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and the forest department. State minister Vishwajit Rane announced that these joint efforts have kept the fires under control as of Thursday.

Utilising state-of-the-art technology, the Indian Navy has deployed helicopters with Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment to spray water over the affected areas. The helicopters have been conducting sorties since Tuesday, working tirelessly to douse the flames that have been burning at multiple sites within the sanctuary for the past six days.

"An IAF helicopter has conducted reconnaissance of the sanctuary while the Indian Navy has deployed four helicopters. The fire has been kept under control and we are monitoring the situation on an hourly basis," Rane said.

Forest department officials have also been actively involved in the dousing operations, stationed within the sanctuary to monitor the situation and respond to any new fires as they arise.

As of Thursday, only three minor fires remain active, with 28 fires successfully extinguished on Wednesday alone. "Minor fires at Satrem and Derodem are being doused by Indian Navy helicopters," the minister informed.

For the past six days, the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary located along the border with Karnataka in the north-eastern part of Goa has been grappling with the outbreak of fires at multiple sites within its boundaries. The lush greenery and rich biodiversity that characterise this sanctuary have been threatened by the raging inferno, causing alarm and concern among the authorities and the public alike.

Also read: Suspected spy pigeon with camera and chip fitted on leg caught in Odisha

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Indian Navy’s Goa Naval Area said, "Continued efforts towards helping state administration to control the raging forest fires in Goa, the helicopters of #IndianNavy flew multiple missions on 08 Mar and sprayed appx 17 tons of water at Cortalim and Morlem."

Morlem is a part of Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary while Cortalim is the site where a fire was reported on Wednesday.

"Special gear LAALDE (Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment) used by helicopter for this operation was mobilized by Indian Navy from Mumbai and Kochi immediately on receipt of information on 06 Mar from State Forest Dept. More than 26 runs were made over affected areas," the Navy further tweeted.

"The complex operation required picking up of water from nearby water body and releasing it over affected area in difficult terrain. Helicopters of Indian Navy have been undertaking these operations since early hours of 07 Mar in coordination with state authorities," it added.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had chaired a State Disaster Management Authority meeting to oversee the situation, while Rane had claimed the fire was "man-made" and had warned of action under the Forest Act for those violating norms.

His department had also initiated inquiry against forest guards to check if there was any dereliction of duty on their part.

With inputs from PTI