Goa's Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary fire subdued with combined efforts of Navy and IAF

For the past six days, the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary located along the border with Karnataka in the north-eastern part of Goa has been grappling with the outbreak of fires at multiple sites within its boundaries. The lush greenery and rich biodiversity that characterise this sanctuary have been threatened by the raging inferno, causing alarm and concern among the authorities and the public alike.
Continued efforts towards helping state administration to control the raging forest fires in Goa, the helicopters of #IndianNavy flew multiple missions on 08 Mar and sprayed appx 17 tons of water at cortalim & Morlem.@IN_WNC @indiannavy @IndiannavyMedia @PIB_Panaji @DefPROMumbai pic.twitter.com/Jnoag1v0B3— Goa Naval Area (@IN_GNA) March 8, 2023
Special gear LAALDE(Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment) used by helicopter for this operation was mobilised by Indian Navy from Mumbai & Kochi immediately on receipt of information on 06 Mar from State Forest dept. More than 26 runs were made over affected areas. pic.twitter.com/r01H9eTbRa— Goa Naval Area (@IN_GNA) March 8, 2023
The complex operation required picking up of water from nearby water body& releasing it over affected area in difficult terrain. Helicopters of Indian Navy have been undertaking these operations since early hours of 07 Mar in coordination with state authorities#harkaamdeshkenaam— Goa Naval Area (@IN_GNA) March 8, 2023