Goa Liberation Day 2022: History and significance of Operation Vijay which secured the state’s independence

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 2:41:13 PM IST (Published)

Operation Vijay witnessed participation of all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces. While the Indian Air Force bombed Dabolim airbase of the Portuguese rulers, Indian Navy prevented the Portuguese warships from taking any action.

India observes Goa Liberation Day every year on December 19 to celebrate the independence of the smallest state of the Union in 1961. Goa did not gain its independence in 1947 like the other princely states of British India. Then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru tried to secure the accession of Goa through diplomacy. But Portugal’s dictator thwarted his efforts and India ultimately merged Goa into the Union through force. India’s armed forces carried out Operation Vijay which freed Goa from 450-year-old colonial subjugation.

This day is celebrated with great fervour in Goa. The diamond jubilee of Goa’s liberation was celebrated on a grand scale last year. On the eve of Goa Liberation Day 2022, let us take a look at the history and significance of this occasion.


 Also read: Celebrating Christmas in Goa? Check out these 5 activities to relax and enjoy the holidays

History

After India gained Independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, it widely expected that the Portuguese would exit Goa. However, Portugal refused to leave on the pretext of cultural ties and safety of Goan Catholics.

But over 60 percent of Goans were Hindus and millions of Catholics were living peacefully in India at the time. Moreover, geography, language and nationality bound the people of India with Goans and the movement for liberation of Goa started gaining momentum in the 1950s.

India even imposed an economic blockade on Goa in 1955. The tipping point came in 1961 when the Portuguese fired at Indian fishing boats, killing one fisherman. Consequently, PM Nehru authorised the Indian Armed Forces to liberate Goa and Daman and Diu by force. India’s military action, Operation Vijay, began on December 18, 1961, and ended on December 19, 1961.

Operation Vijay witnessed participation of all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces. While the Indian Air Force bombed Dabolim airbase of the Portuguese rulers, Indian Navy prevented the Portuguese warships from taking any action. Operation Vijay was a success and General Manuel Antonio Vassalo e Silva, Governor General of Goa, signed the instrument of surrender and handed over the Goan territory to India on December 19, 1961.

The liberation of Goa is significant since it marked the departure of the last European coloniser from India. The Union of India was completed with Goa’s liberation on December 19, 1961.

Also read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Goa&#8217;s second international airport
