Goa elections: Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month cash assistance for women above 18 years if AAP wins

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years if his party came to power in the state in the 2022 Assembly elections, news agency ANI reported.

"Griha Aadhar benefit for women will be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 per month. Rs 1000 per month will be given to every female over 18 years. This is the biggest and the most effective women empowerment programme in the world," he was quoted as saying in the report.

"They say Kejriwal is giving 'freebies'. Till date, only ministers used to get freebies on taxpayers' money. What leaders are getting is a freebie, what people are getting is their right," he added.

The same was also tweeted from the official handle of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

CM @ArvindKejriwal announces a Huge Guarantee for the Women of Goa: ➖Griha Aadhar will be increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500/month➖Rs 1000/month to every female over 18 yrs"This is the BIGGEST & the most effective Women Empowerment program in the World!" #EkChanceKejriwalak pic.twitter.com/SvurFeg3Fl— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 5, 2021

Goa will undergo assembly elections in the year 2022 where the Aam Aadmi Party has announced to contest on all 40 seats. Apart from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena and other parties will also be in the fray.

Punjab Assembly polls are also scheduled to be held early next year.