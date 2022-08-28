Goa CM says will hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI if needed

By PTI

Mini Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said his Haryana counterpart told him that the Phogat family wants the CBI to take over the case. I don't have any issue with it. After all formalities today, if required, will give this case to the CBI, the Goa CM said.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said his government is ready to hand over the case of the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), if required.

Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state.

The state police have so far arrested five people in connection with the case. These include two associates of Phogat who have been charged with murder.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already spoken to him requesting a detailed investigation into the case.

Sawant also said the Goa Police are thoroughly investigating the case.

On Saturday night, the Anjuna police in North Goa district arrested drug peddler Rama alias Ramadas Mandrekar for allegedly supplying drugs to another peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is already in custody in connection with the case, the official said.

Gaonkar had allegedly supplied drugs to two other accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who accompanied Phogat on the Goa trip, police earlier said. The Goa Police on Saturday said Phogat was given methamphetamine, a recreational drug, by her aides hours before her death.

Gaonkar had allegedly provided drugs to Phogat's aides Sagwan and Singh who fed them to her, police earlier said. Edwin Nunes, the other arrested man, is the owner of the Curlies restaurant in North Goa where Phogat and her aides had partied on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.

Phogat was administered methamphetamine, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant's washroom, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi had said. Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh allegedly told police that they had procured drugs from Gaonkar who worked as a room boy at Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where they were staying.