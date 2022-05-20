Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: Date, time and how to check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Public examination results on May 21 at 5 pm. The board has also announced that the consolidated result sheet can be downloaded from school login on May 24 at 9 am.
How to view the results?
Step 1:
Step 2: Click on the ‘GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 can now be downloaded,’ that appears on the home screen
Step 3: After clicking on the line, enter your specified login details
Step 4: On successful submission of details, the GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will appear on the screen
The HSSC Class 12 examinations were conducted from April 5 to April 23, for general stream students. For the vocational stream, the exams were conducted from April 6-22, 2022. This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa HSSC examination, out of which 8,925 were male candidates and 9,276 were female candidates.
Last year, a total of 18,195 candidates registered for HSSC examinations and the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.40 percent and the percentage of vocational subjects was 98.51 percent.