Goa becomes first state to provide 100% piped tap water in rural households

In accordance with the central government's Jal Jeevan Mission, the project aims to supply piped water in all rural households by 2024. Under the scheme, Goa has successfully covered 2.30 lakh rural households.

Goa has become the first state in the nation to provide piped tap water connection to all rural households. The state achieved this feat after it prioritised piped drinking water using local sources under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Under the project, fund allocation to the state was increased to Rs 12.4 crore for 2020-21.

Moreover, there are plans to include existing schemes such as MGNREGA and Swachh Bharat Mission to work on drinking water resources, managing water supply effectively and grey water treatment.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the state had approximately 90 percent piped water connections and only houses in remote wildlife areas were to be provided with water connection.

In a statement, Sawant said, "We have gone from 93 percent to 100 percent household tap water connections under the Har Ghar Jal Scheme. All gram panchayats have the provision of taps in registered homes in Goa. It is the first state to complete this target."

Moreover, to track supply to all registered households, the government plans to extend sensor-based monitoring system. The government is also looking to monitor the quality of water in every rural household on a regular and long-term basis.

Under the Jal Shakti Mission, five people in every village especially women will be trained and equipped with field test kits to test water in their villages.

Programme coordinator Sujeet Dongre was quoted as saying, “The move is good for people as they get piped water directly to their houses. But in terms of the infrastructure that is required to provide water, there is a doubt over that. While Goa has greater connectivity compared to other states when it comes to water. Not sure if the state government has done the feasibility while identifying these areas."