Goa announces night curfew. What's allowed? What's not

The Goa government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM until April 30 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, a day after the state recorded its highest ever single-day death toll of 26. On Wednesday, too, there was no respite as Goa clocked another 1,502 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.

Earlier Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he was not in favour of a complete lockdown but certain stringent restrictions following the significant rise in Covid-19 cases.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the imposition of a lockdown should be the last option. Lockdown will not control coronavirus. We have to impose some restrictions to control the situation,” Sawant was quoted as saying by PTI.

What's Closed?

The chief minister said the movement, as well as the gathering of people between 10 PM and 6 AM, is completely prohibited.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions will remain shut and only offline examination of college students is to be conducted.

State board class 10 and 12 exams that were supposed to begin on April 24 stand postponed. The new dates, CM Sawant said will be announced at least 15 days before the exams are conducted.

No social, political, sports, entertainment, or academic or cultural gatherings to take place. Swimming pools have also been shut down and sports clubs have been asked to cancel their tournaments and assist the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

The state chief minister has clarified that during the night curfew, vehicles, including those entering Goa from other states, carrying essential items, groceries, milk, etc will be allowed. Emergency medical services will also be permitted.

Casinos, bars, restaurants, river cruise, water parks, entertainment parks, gymnasiums, spa, massage parlours, cinema halls, multiplexes, and public transport buses have been asked to operate at 50 percent capacity. The district administration is tasked with ensuring law and order and take action against those violating rules.

Temples, mosques, churches, and mutts can carry out their daily rituals to be performed by the priest or the custodian of the establishment, but no mass gatherings are permitted anymore. Such prayers should be held at home or virtually.

Only 50 people are allowed at a wedding and only 20 can attend the last rites of a person. No permission from district administration is required for this, Sawant said.

Both private and government office staff have been asked to work from home.

On Wednesday, India registered a record-breaking 3.16 lakh news COVID-19 cases and 2,102 deaths even as people continued struggling for beds, oxygen, ventilators, and medicine. In his address to the nation,