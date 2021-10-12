Gmail suffers outage in India; multiple users unable to send or receive emails

Google's free email service Gmail is reportedly down in some parts of India on Tuesday as users were unable to send or receive emails.

According to Down Detector, 68 percent users reported that they are facing issues in website, 18 percent reported server connection and 14 percent mentioned about login issue.

Users in India and in some other countries went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access Gmail

"I am not able to send or receive mails, is Gmail down," one user said.

"I guess, again Gmail is not working, or I'm the only user who is facing issue," mentioned another user.

Currently, Google has not responded to users.

(With inputs from agency)