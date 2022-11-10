By Anand Singha

Imports help India satisfy 55–60 percent of its demand for edible oil. “The yield of mustard in India is stagnant despite considerable usage and seeding on 8–9 million hectares of land. Developing productive hybrids is a continuous activity to enhance mustard productivity”.

The central government, in an affidavit filed at the Supreme Court on Thursday, claimed that the genetically modified (GM) mustard hybrid had a per-hectare yield that is 25–30 percent higher than that of traditional varieties. The government, which responded to the SC order on November 3, maintaining status quo on the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) decision to approve GM mustard for commercial cultivation, said that cultivation of GM mustard was suggested to increase domestic edible oil output in order to achieve Aatmanirbhar Bharat's goals.

Currently India imports edible oil to satisfy as much as 55–60 percent of its domestic demand.

GEAC, a regulatory panel under the Union Environment Ministry, had recently decided to permit the commercial cultivation of GM mustard., developed by the Delhi University Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants (CGMCP). The transgenic mustard hybrid was named as DMH-11.

India already imports 2.8 lakh tonnes of GM soybean oil and 55k MT of canola oil generated from GM seeds. Indian farmers, consumers, and industry are hurt by opposition to GM crops based on erroneous worries, the Centre said.

According to the Centre, on objections raised against GM Mustard, regulatory authorities in the US, Canada, and Australia reported no negative consequences after approving the cultivation of GE Rapeseed. The administration, assisted by scientific experts, has jurisdiction over the issues stated by the petitioners.

“Research and development, and the application of GM technology are directed by opinions that are agreed upon scientifically by subject experts.” GM Mustard received conditional clearance following a thorough regulatory evaluation that started in 2010.