    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Global Hunger Index 2022: India slips to 107 rank, behind Pakistan and Nepal

    Global Hunger Index 2022: India slips to 107 rank, behind Pakistan and Nepal

    Global Hunger Index 2022: India slips to 107 rank, behind Pakistan and Nepal
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Almost all of India’s neighbours, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar, ranked ahead of India.

    Lagging behind most south Asian countries, India has ranked 107th on Global Hunger Index 2022 out of 121 countries ranked.
    With a score of 29.1, the level of hunger in India has been rated as ‘serious’ by European NGOs, Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, the publishers of the Global Hunger Index.
    India slipped six places from its 2021 ranking of 101 among 116 countries. Last year, the country’s score was 28.2.
    The Global Hunger Index scores are determined based on the values of four component indicators – child mortality, child stunting, child wasting and undernourishment. The Index, published annually, tracks hunger globally as well as by region and country. The publishers sourced the data for the indicators from various multilateral agencies, including the UN, UNICEF, World Bank, and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).
    ALSO READ: 
    US Embassy releases 100,000 slots for H&L work visas
    Almost all of India’s neighbours fared well with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar ranking 99, 64, 84, 81, and 71, respectively. With a score of less than five, China has topped the chart with 16 other countries.
    Those who ranked below India are Afghanistan, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Niger, Haiti, Central African Republic, Yemen, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Timor-Leste, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar.
    The Global Hunger Index 2022 could not determine the ranks of 15 countries, including Uganda, Zimbabwe, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Guinea, Burundi, and Mozambique, due to the lack of data, the report said.
    Following the report, Opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led Central government, saying that the country’s score has worsened since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.
    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that 22.4 crore people in India were undernourished.
    “When will the Hon'ble PM address real issues like malnutrition, hunger, and stunting and wasting among children?” he wrote on Twitter.
     
    Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the BJP aims to create a five trillion economy but ranks 107 on the hunger index.
    “Even 106 countries, up to Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, are better than us in providing bread for two times,” he tweeted in Hindi.
     
    ALSO READ:  Whopping 500 plus day wait for US visa appointment for Indians, similar delays for UK & other Schengen countries
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Global Hunger Indexhunger in IndiaManish SisodiaP ChidambaramPM Modi

    Previous Article

    Traffic on these roads will be restricted during Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday

    Next Article

    Delayed justice is the biggest challenge the country faces, says PM Modi

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng