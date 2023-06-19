Gita Press declines Rs 1 crore cash award for Gandhi Peace Prize— what is the controversy around | Explained

The jury headed by Prime Minister Modi unanimously decided to select Gita Press as the recipient of the award on Sunday, "in recognition of it’s outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods."

The Gorakhpur-based Gita Press, world’s largest publisher of Hindu religious texts, has declined the Rs 1 crore cash award for the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 amid controversy over being selected for the honour.

The trustee board of the press, which met in Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday after the award was announced, said on Monday it was a matter of great honour to be conferred the award for 2021 but would not accept the Rs one crore cash component that comes with the prize keeping with its tradition of not receiving any kind of "donations".

The publisher thanked PM Modi and the Union Culture Ministry for conferring the award saying that it is a matter of honour for them but it is against their principle to accept donations.

"It is a matter of great honour for us. It is our principle not to accept any kind of donations, so the trustee board has decided not to take the award in any monetary form. However, we will certainly accept the award,” Gita Press manager Lalmani Tripathi told reporters in Gorakhpur.

What is Gandhi Peace Prize?

Established in 1995 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 125th birth anniversary, the Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award given by the Government of India. Named after the father of the nation, the prize aims to recognize individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to society, the economy, and politics through the principles of non-violence and methods inspired by Gandhi.

The Gandhi Peace Prize includes a cash prize of Rs 1 crore, a plaque, and a certificate. Regardless of nationality, race, religion, or gender, any individual or organization can be eligible for this honor. The selection of the awardee is decided by the Prime Minister of India and other leaders, considering the contributions and adherence to the principles of non-violence demonstrated by the recipient.

According to an official statement issued on Sunday, the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on the Gita Press, Gorakhpur in recognition of its ”outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.”

The jury, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unanimously decided to select the Gita Press as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize, the statement said.

Controversy around award being given to Gita Press

Congress party has criticised the government for the decision, saying it is a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse.

"The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the running battles it carried on with him on his political, religious & social agenda. The decision is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

In its counter the BJP's Union Minister Jitendra Singh said nobody has any objection to its selection except those who consider Muslim League a secular organisation.

“Gita Press is associated with India’s culture, our ethos and Hindu belief, and it produces affordable literature which reaches every household,” Singh said replying to questions at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Asked about Ramesh’s remark, Singh said, "And, who are those levelling allegations? They are those who say that Muslim League was secular.” The Congress forgot that it was the Muslim League “which gave two nation theory, got India partitioned and took credit for the creation of Pakistan,” the senior BJP leader said.

“I think getting into these kinds of debates is a sheer waste of energy.” Singh was referring to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during the Congress leader’s recent US tour that the Muslim League is a completely secular party and there is nothing non-secular about it. Rahul Gandhi was answering a question about his party’s alliance with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) condemned the Congress criticism, saying the grand-old party has “insulted” Indian spiritual literatures and the country with its “cheap” reaction on the issue.

"What a cheap statement that this honour is like awarding Savarkar and Godse," VHP working president Alok Kumar charged.

He termed the Congress’ remarks "disappointing and insulting" to the country, and said Ramesh’ reference to Godse in his reaction is “tantamount to insulting the entire Indian spiritual literature."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam opposed the party stand and called the criticism of Gita Press "the height of anti-Hindu mentality”. “Opposing Gita Press is a height of anti-Hindu mentality. People holding responsible posts in the party must refrain from giving statements that could inflict harm which might take ages to heal," the Congress leader said.

About Gita Press

Established in 1923, Gita Press is one of the world’s largest publishers, headquartered in Gorakhpur city of Uttar Pradesh, India. Founded by Jaya Dayal Goyanka and Ghanshyam Das Jalan, Gita Press aims to propagate the principles of Sanatana Dharma. Hanuman Prasad Poddar, widely known as "Bhaiji," served as the founding editor and lifelong contributor to its renowned magazine, authoring articles under the pen name "SHIV," Kalyan.

Commencing publication in 1927 with an initial circulation of 1,600 copies, Gita Press has grown significantly, with its print orders reaching 250,000 copies (in 2012). The archives of Gita Press house over 3,500 manuscripts, including more than 100 interpretations of the Bhagwad Gita.

The founders Jaya Dayal Goyanka, Hanuman Prasad Poddar, and Ghanshyam Das Jalan established the Gita Press on April 29, 1923, as a unit of Gobind Bhawan Karyalaya, registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 (currently governed by the West Bengal Societies Act, 1960). Within five months of its inception, the press acquired its first printing machine for Rs 600. Since its establishment, Gita Press has published over 140 million copies of the Gita and 100 million copies of the Ramcharitamanas, offering them at subsidized prices.

In 2022, Gita Press completed its 100 years of service. The centenary celebrations were inaugurated by former President Ram Nath Kovind on May 4, 2022, and received accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023. Recognizing its profound contributions, the Government of India honored Gita Press with the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize of 2021 on June 18, 2023.

The Press temporarily suspended its operations in December 2014 due to wage-related issues, work resumed within a few days, reports suggest.

With inputs from agencies.