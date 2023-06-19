Gita Press declines Rs 1 crore cash award for Gandhi Peace Prize— what is the controversy around | Explained

The jury headed by Prime Minister Modi unanimously decided to select Gita Press as the recipient of the award on Sunday, "in recognition of it’s outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods."

The Gorakhpur-based Gita Press, world’s largest publisher of Hindu religious texts, has declined the Rs 1 crore cash award for the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 amid controversy over being selected for the honour.

The trustee board of the press, which met in Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday after the award was announced, said on Monday it was a matter of great honour to be conferred the award for 2021 but would not accept the Rs one crore cash component that comes with the prize keeping with its tradition of not receiving any kind of "donations".

The jury headed by Prime Minister Modi unanimously decided to select Gita Press as the recipient of the award on Sunday, "in recognition of it’s outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods."