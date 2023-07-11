CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsGhaziabad road accident: Six killed in school bus car crash on Delhi Meerut Expressway

Ghaziabad road accident: Six killed in school bus-car crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Ghaziabad road accident: Six killed in school bus-car crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 9:54:48 AM IST (Published)

Of those killed, two of them were children seated in the car. A total of eight people were in the car. The bus belonged to the Bal Bharti School in Noida, police added.

At least six people were killed in an accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway where a school bus and car collided with each other. The incident took place near Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, around 6 am on Tuesday, July 11.

CCTV footage of the accident shows that the bus was coming in the wrong direction. A head-on collision happened between the school bus and the car, killing six people and seriously injuring two.
The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction and he has been caught, police said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X