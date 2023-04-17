Massive fire engulfs factory in Ghaziabad, no casualties reported

The blaze has caused a lot of destruction, and the exact extent of the damage is still being assessed. However, no lives have been lost in the fire.

Late on Sunday evening, a major fire erupted in a factory located in the Swadeshi Compound Industry area of Ghaziabad. There have been no casualties reported so far. However, there was a lot of damage.

According to the latest reports, around 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames, which, as of 3 am, were not completely under control.

Fire department officials stated that the blaze started in a factory that had stocked plastic items like coolers, fans, and exhausts in large numbers. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but officials mentioned that a lot of damage has already been done.

"The fire had spread all over the company," an official confirmed.

Initially, four vehicles were dispatched to the scene, but more fire tenders had to be called in from surrounding areas when the fire could not be controlled.

The blaze has caused a lot of destruction, and the exact extent of the damage is still being assessed. However, no lives have been lost in the fire.

"There has been no loss of life in the fire," the official said.

As of 3 am, efforts are underway to bring the fire under control, and authorities are urging people to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation will be launched.

