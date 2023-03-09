Geyser gas leak kills two couples on holi — what happened

Four people from Mumbai and Ghaziabad died due to gas leaks from geysers installed in their bathrooms, raising concerns about the safety of such appliances. Experts advise users to keep bathroom doors open for proper ventilation, and to regularly check gas geysers for leaks or damage.

Two separate incidents of geyser gas leak have resulted in the deaths of four individuals, two couples from Mumbai and Ghaziabad. The tragic incidents have raised concerns over the safety of gas and electric geysers commonly used in households.

The first incident occurred in Mumbai where a newly married couple, Deepak Shah (40) and Tina Shah (35), lost their lives due to suffocation caused by the gas leak from the geyser installed in their bathroom.

The second incident took place in Ghaziabad where another couple, Deepak (40) and Shilpi (36), died of suffocation allegedly due to gas leakage from their geyser.

According to the police, in both incidents, the geyser installed in the bathroom of the house became fatal, leading to the tragic outcome. In the Mumbai case, the police were informed by the relatives of the deceased after they failed to answer phone calls or open the door.

Upon entering the house, the police found the couple unconscious, and they were declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital. Similarly, in the Ghaziabad case, the children of the deceased found them unconscious in the bathroom and alerted the authorities.

The police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem, and an accidental death report has been registered in both cases. The incidents have raised concerns over the safety measures that need to be taken while using geysers, especially during winter.

Experts suggest that gas geysers produce carbon monoxide, which can lead to suffocation if there is no proper ventilation in the bathroom. On the other hand, electric geysers may also pose a risk of explosion if not used correctly or if there is a problem with the boiler.

To ensure safety, users are advised to keep the bathroom door open while filling hot water in the bucket, especially if there is no proper ventilation. It is also essential to have gas geysers checked regularly for any leakage or damage to the coil. Electric geysers should not be left open for an extended period, and the boiler should be checked for pressure and potential leakage.

The tragic incidents have highlighted the need for proper safety measures while using geysers in households, and people are urged to take necessary precautions to avoid similar incidents.