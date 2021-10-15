Get Schooled: Schools face cash flow challenge as they reopen; here’s a status check

As state governments across the country are gradually allowing schools to reopen, the educational system in India is staring at various challenges as a result of the pandemic.

As state governments across the country are gradually allowing schools to reopen, the educational system in India is staring at various challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a UNESCO report, India’s workforce has a shortfall of one million teachers, which is expected to grow in the future.

More than one lakh schools in the country are single teacher educates, which means such schools are been run by just one teacher. The report also says that 19 percent of teaching positions in schools across the country are lying vacant and 69 percent of these jobs are in rural India.

Another big challenge is the poor availability of desktops and laptops in schools, which stands at 22 percent for overall India. Of this, the provisioning in rural areas is at 18 percent while in urban areas it is 43 percent.

When it comes to having access to the internet, only 19 percent of schools in India have access to it with 14 percent of schools in rural India and 42 percent in urban areas.